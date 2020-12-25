EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,280 shares of company stock worth $4,487,698. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

