Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVKIF shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$32.16 during trading hours on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

