Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading 11.1% Higher

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.45. 13,413,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 6,573,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

