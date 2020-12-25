ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 46.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIM opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIM. ValuEngine raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

