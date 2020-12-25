ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPFH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,919,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 464,482 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 189,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $676.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

