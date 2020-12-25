ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PBF Energy by 256.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 109,946 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 61.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 201,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $531,750. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

