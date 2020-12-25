ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 125,134 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125,134 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Olin by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Olin by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

OLN stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

