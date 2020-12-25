ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 72,021 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,021 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $449.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.47. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.