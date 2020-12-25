Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.81.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after buying an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of XOM opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
