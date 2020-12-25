Faceter (FACE) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $24.68 and $10.39. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $381,379.93 and $511.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00046731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00316090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.