FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $278.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.20.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $327.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.63 and a 200-day moving average of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,698 shares of company stock worth $3,547,383. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.