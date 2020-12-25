Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded Fanuc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $24.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Fanuc has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

