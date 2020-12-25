Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $45.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

