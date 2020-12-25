Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $8,331,720.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,375,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $388,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $762,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 721,905 shares of company stock valued at $62,750,902. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $5,948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Fastly by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,899,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.