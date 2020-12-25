FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Shares Gap Down to $1,018.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,018.00, but opened at $979.00. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) shares last traded at $1,034.00, with a volume of 12,455 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,035.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 999.79.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

