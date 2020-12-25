FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.20.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $268.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total value of $464,245.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,038,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,030 shares of company stock worth $20,014,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 3.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 207,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in FedEx by 9.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 46.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FedEx by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

