Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,853.29 ($89.54).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Ferguson plc (FERG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 8,802 ($115.00) on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,934 ($116.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,409.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,495.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The firm has a market cap of £19.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $2.08 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total transaction of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.38), for a total transaction of £10,398.40 ($13,585.58).

About Ferguson plc (FERG.L)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson plc (FERG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson plc (FERG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.