Fetch Price Tops $0.0409 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00321396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016628 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

