Financial Comparison: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and VICI Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $269.07 million 1.72 $6.47 million $0.91 4.73 VICI Properties $894.80 million 15.52 $545.96 million $1.48 17.49

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -0.46% -0.16% -0.06% VICI Properties 46.09% 4.80% 2.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A VICI Properties 0 1 16 1 3.00

VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $27.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. Given VICI Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franklin Street Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Franklin Street Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.