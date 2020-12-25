Financial Review: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Enel Américas 10.43% 11.67% 4.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enel Américas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. Enel Américas has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Enel Américas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Enel Américas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enel Américas $14.31 billion 0.66 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enel Américas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

