Financial Survey: Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) versus Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) and Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wellness Center USA and Sio Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -1,809.19% Sio Gene Therapies N/A -149.52% -75.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wellness Center USA and Sio Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Sio Gene Therapies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 303.32%. Given Sio Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sio Gene Therapies is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wellness Center USA and Sio Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellness Center USA $30,000.00 260.54 -$2.39 million N/A N/A Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$72.63 million ($2.93) -0.96

Wellness Center USA has higher revenue and earnings than Sio Gene Therapies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wellness Center USA has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sio Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sio Gene Therapies beats Wellness Center USA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. It also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices, including Psoria-Light that is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, the company offers Stealth Mark encryption and authentication solutions, which provide technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and data intelligence services comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology for industries, companies, and agencies. Wellness Center USA, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. and The University of Massachusetts Medical School. The company was formerly known as Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and changed its name to Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. in November 2020. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

