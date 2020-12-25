Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $857.42

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) (LON:FGT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $857.42 and traded as high as $874.00. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) shares last traded at $866.00, with a volume of 210,029 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 857.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 839.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) alerts:

In other news, insider James Ashton purchased 500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50) per share, with a total value of £4,400 ($5,748.63). Also, insider Simon Hayes purchased 17,500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £152,950 ($199,830.15). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,734,273.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.