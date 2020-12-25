FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0676 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001356 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 733,659,480 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.