Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.02. Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 6,290 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$45.20 million and a P/E ratio of 68.62.

Get Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) alerts:

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.