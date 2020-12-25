First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.60

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.60 and last traded at C$41.52, with a volume of 9084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.01.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$206.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.6882183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,115.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,492,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

