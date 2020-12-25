First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of FPA stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.79.

