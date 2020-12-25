First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.76. 176,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.