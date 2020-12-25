First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

