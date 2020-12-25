First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on December 31st

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FDT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,866. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.