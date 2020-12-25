First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.69. 49 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.47% of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

