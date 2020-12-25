First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DALI)

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ DALI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

