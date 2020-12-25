First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ IFV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.88. 6,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

