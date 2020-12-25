First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

DDIV stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

