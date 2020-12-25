First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.004.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,831. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.