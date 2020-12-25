First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of FGM opened at $50.92 on Friday. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

