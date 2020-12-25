First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

