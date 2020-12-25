First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

