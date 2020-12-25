First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.337 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

