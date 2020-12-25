First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 127,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,877. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.