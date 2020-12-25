First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ QTEC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.88. 27,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,460. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99.

