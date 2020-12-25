First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.286 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

QABA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. 16,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,765. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70.

