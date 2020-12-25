First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of GRID stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.02. 17,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,595. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.