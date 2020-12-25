First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

FTXN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 13,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.