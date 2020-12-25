First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NASDAQ TDIV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

