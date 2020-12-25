First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. 80,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,824. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.