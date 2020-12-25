First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

FTSL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 53,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,193. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

