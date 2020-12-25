First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

