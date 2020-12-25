First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.60. 1,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.