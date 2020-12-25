First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.