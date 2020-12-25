First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.40

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

FCVT opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $50.56.

